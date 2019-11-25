CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police said the driver and passenger of a tractor trailer narrowly escaped their truck before a train hit it on Moreland Avenue at Conley Road in Clayton County.
“I’m sure he’s happy he’s alive right now,” said Jermaine Horton, a Clayton County resident.
It happened Monday morning. Officers said the driver and his wife were making a delivery to a nearby business when it happened. Officers said the driver pulled onto the tracks attempting to back into the parking lot of the business.
Investigators said then driver then noticed vehicles behind him which prevented him from backing. Officers said he likely did not think he had enough time to pull forward so he and his wife exited the truck before the train hit.
Police said the tractor trailer caught fire after the collision.
No one was harmed. Investigators said the driver of the tractor trailer will be cited.
