UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) A tractor trailer collided with a train on Monday, closing Roosevelt Highway in Union City.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. at the train tracks on Roosevelt Highway near Watson Street.
The train was stuck for several hours before crews were able to remove it. CSX workers also cleaned up large amounts of debris in the area.
The train was carrying plastic.
The scene was cleared around 1:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.