CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A truck and train collided Monday morning, forcing the closure of a busy Clayton County roadway.
The crash has closed Moreland Avenue at Conley Road.
No word on if any injuries were sustained.
It's also unclear what caused the crash.
GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 11 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
