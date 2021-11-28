HIRAM, Ga. (CBS46)-- Investigators are working to understand what caused a train to derail, which sent two crew members on board to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officials say the train went off the tracks in Hiram on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. The train was traveling from Atlanta to Chattanooga.
Connor Spielmaker, Media Relations Manager with Norfolk Southern, said, “The train was led by three locomotives, the lead locomotive, which our crew rides in overturned. The two other locomotives and seven of 88 total cars also derailed but remained upright.”
Investigators say some fuel did spill but was contained, and they do not expect any environmental impact.
CBS46 News learned the crew members were released from the hospital Sunday morning, and teams have begun the clean-up process.
“We’re extremely grateful for the quick response from Hiram Police and Paulding County Fire Rescue in helping our crew and ensuring safety at the scene,” said Spielmaker.
According to officials, the findings of the investigation will be reported to Federal Railroad Administration.
Stick with CBS46 News as this story will be updated if any new details in the investigation are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.