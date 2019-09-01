For hours, CSX workers were trying to piece together this puzzle.
A CSX train traveling through Kennesaw early Sunday morning derailed and damaged at least 4 cargo containers.
City Manager Jeff Drobney said he is not sure how it happened.
"A CSX train derailed from the tracks and several of the shipping containers were damaged. One of them hit the support beams on the bridge.. And so as a result the bridge was closed down for public safety."
Bridge inspectors with the Georgia Department of Transportation along with CSX Transportation worked for hours to inspect the incident and clean up the scattered debris.
After nearly 7 and a half hours, G-DOT cleared the bridge to re-open.
"it is very fortunate for us and for the people trying to get to work or home, but we are blessed that there were no injuries or any structural damage that has been found." said Easterling.
Although there seems to be no structural damage, CSX is still investigating how the incident happened in the first place.
Mayor Easterling told CBS46’s Iyani Hughes although the main street bridge has been re-opened, the intersection on Cherokee Street down the road will remain closed until at least Monday.
This will give CSX time to clean up the damaged cars and to remove any debris from the damaged containers.
In the meantime, "It's unfortunate that this happened but the road is open and businesses are open. Come on down and enjoy the city." said mayor Easterling.
