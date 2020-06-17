DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) A train has derailed near downtown Duluth and there are reports of traffic delays in the area.
The derailment is on the 3600 block of Buford Highway, just north of Pleasant Hill Road. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services have responded to the scene.
The department says a few people sustained minor injuries but the extent is unknown at this time. No word on when the roadway is expected to fully reopen.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
TRAIN DERAILMENT | Officers and firefighters are out working this train derailment off Buford Hwy just North of Pleasant Hill Rd. Major traffic delays. Please use alternate routes. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/5ajQ5Oau9a— Duluth Police Dept (@DuluthGAPolice) June 17, 2020
