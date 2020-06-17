DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) A train derailed near downtown Duluth after a crash involving a semi tractor trailer early Wednesday morning.
The incident was on the 3600 block of Buford Highway, just north of Pleasant Hill Road.
According to the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, a semi truck hauling trailers became stuck on the tracks and a train plowed into the truck. In all, eight cars from the train derailed and the engineer and conductor were both hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The driver of the semi truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No word on charges.
Buford Highway reopened just before 12 p.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
TRAIN DERAILMENT | Officers and firefighters are out working this train derailment off Buford Hwy just North of Pleasant Hill Rd. Major traffic delays. Please use alternate routes. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/5ajQ5Oau9a— Duluth Police Dept (@DuluthGAPolice) June 17, 2020
