COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officials are investigating a theme park ride that derailed with passengers on board.
The incident happened at Six Flags Over Georgia around 3 p.m. when the train ride derailed. According to officials no injuries were reported during the incident.
The train was immediately closed for further investigation.
A statement from Six Flags:
“The safety of our guests and employees remains our highest priority.”
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.