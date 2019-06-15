DADE, County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A train slammed into a vehicle late Friday evening in Dade County.
The accident happened on Harris Street and when police arrived on the scene they found a mangled car.
According to Georgia State Patrol, no one was injured at the time of the incident.
Officials told CBS46 “Always look twice before crossing railroad tracks, and always use caution!”
