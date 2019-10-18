WINDER, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an incident after a train slammed into a vehicle early Thursday morning in Winder.
A train crashed into a tractor trailer at the intersection of May street and Broad street near McDonalds.
The accident left only one intersection in the city open for commuters, Horton Street crossing near Hill’s Ace Hardware.
Officials say this is the second train collision in the area within the timespan of a month.
According to officials, no one was reported injured during the accident.
The only crossings open currently are the underpass and the one at Athens Street close to Popeyes.
