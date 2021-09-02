BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- A tractor-trailer was struck by a train Thursday afternoon in downtown Buford.
The accident occurred on Shadburn Avenue at Little Mill Road. While authorities have reported no injuries, they have advised that the area will be closed for a few hours.
Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
