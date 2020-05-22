ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- MARTA police are investigating a fatal accident at the transit authority's Midtown station.
According to Atlanta Fire, the station was shut down Friday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. when a person was struck by a train. As a result the track was temporarily de-energized between Civic Center and Arts Center.
Trains are expected to skip the Midtwon station until 7:30 p.m.
