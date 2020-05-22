Person killed on Midtown MARTA tracks

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- MARTA police are investigating a fatal accident at the transit authority's Midtown station.

According to Atlanta Fire, the station was shut down Friday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. when a person was struck by a train. As a result the track was temporarily de-energized between Civic Center and Arts Center.

Trains are expected to skip the Midtwon station until 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.