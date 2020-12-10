A train struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday afternoon in College Park. The incident happened near the historic train depot.
The train was traveling south when it hit the man as he crossed the tracks near the intersection of Main Street and Harvard Avenue around 5 p.m. The incident is under investigation. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office was notified.
CBS46.com will have more information as it becomes available.
