A dangerous situation in northwest Atlanta after two trains collided, knocking one from the tracks.
The incident happened Sunday evening near an oil storage facility on the 2900 block of Parrott Avenue, near Whittier Mill Park.
No word on what caused the trains to collide. It's believed that at least one person sustained injury but the extent of those injuries is unclear.
Commuters are advised to avoid the area, if possible. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
#HAPPENINGNOW crews are working a dangerous situation in Fulton County after two trains collided sending one off the tracks. I’ll have the details on @cbs46 #wakeupatl pic.twitter.com/1QYwKH86jR— Trason Bragg CBS46 (@TBraggCBS46) November 16, 2020
