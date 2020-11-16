Train accident in NW Atlanta
Train accident in NW Atlanta

A dangerous situation in northwest Atlanta after two trains collided, knocking one from the tracks.

The incident happened Sunday evening near an oil storage facility on the 2900 block of Parrott Avenue, near Whittier Mill Park. 

No word on what caused the trains to collide. It's believed that at least one person sustained injury but the extent of those injuries is unclear. 

Commuters are advised to avoid the area, if possible. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

