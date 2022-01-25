ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A metro-Atlanta customer says a restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt. As the metro is home to a large LGBTQ community, the guest considered it not only shocking but also humiliating.
Here is Monticello's full social media statement:
On behalf of the Leadership of The Monticello Restaurant and Bistro, we would like to issue a public apology to the woman involved in the incident at our entry, Friday night (1/14/2022). Our organization is built off of a diverse workforce and it is our intention to serve all of our customers and clients fairly at all times. We have served and provided top level entertainment to the Metro Atlanta area for over 30 years. We are known and respected in our industry for our open hiring policies, diverse entertainment activities, and our philanthropy which is directed to communities who are underserved. We are proud to have several members of the LGBTQIA community on staff with our company. Unfortunately, the incident that took place on 1/14/2022 did not represent the policies and procedure of our organization. Our policy states that one must be easily identified by their state issued identification at entry. Moving forward we are taking the following actions to ensure that aforementioned incident does not occur again:
1) The employee in question has received disciplinary action
2) Our organization will undergo Sensitivity training
3) Our organization will communicate to ALL STAFF our policies and procedures which reflect an open and welcoming environment for all persons
It is our goal to continue to serve the metro Atlanta community with entertainment, great food, and networking opportunities. It is our mission to provide an open and welcoming environment. We believe that all persons have the right to live their truth and should be respected as such. Again, we apologize for the unfortunate situation.
Many Thanks,
The Monticello Management
