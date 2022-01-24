ATLANTA (CBS46) — The debate over transgender student sports intensifies as the National Collegiate Athletic Association release new guidance on the matter.
It says it will take a sport-by-sport approach, letting the governing body of each sport make decisions on eligibility.
Advocates for transgender athletes say the NCAA ruling leaves more questions than answers.
In Georgia, Sen. Marty Harnin has filed a bill titled the Save Girls Sports Act, which is intended to ensure that only biological girls can play in girls' sports.
