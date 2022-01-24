In Georgia, Republican lawmakers have refiled the bill to ban transgender student athletes from playing on CIS-gendered or traditional student sports teams.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The debate over transgender student sports intensifies as the National Collegiate Athletic Association release new guidance on the matter.

It says it will take a sport-by-sport approach, letting the governing body of each sport make decisions on eligibility.

Advocates for transgender athletes say the NCAA ruling leaves more questions than answers.

In Georgia, Sen. Marty Harnin has filed a bill titled the Save Girls Sports Act, which is intended to ensure that only biological girls can play in girls' sports.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.