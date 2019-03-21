HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- A transgender teen is fighting for his right to run for prom king.
A senior at Johnson High School in Hall County was nominated to be prom king but he said the school district told him that he's only eligible to be prom queen.
When Dex Frier's prom king nomination was overturned by school officials, students took things into their own hands. They turned to an online petition which so far, has nearly 13,000 signatures.
They want Dex to be able to be on the ballot for prom king.
Dex has been identifying as male since sophomore year. He told CBS46 that at school his teachers acknowledge the name he chose. Some, even use male pronouns in reference to him.
Dex said he understands this area is very conservative but public schools need to accept students for who they are. He said he should be on the ballot for prom king now, not allowing this issue to get swept under the rug.
"If I've got to be the one to start the change for that then so be it and I hope this puts pressure on the Hall County School System because this shouldn't happen next year and if it does I'm going to be really upset because I should be the first and only person who has to go through so much trouble in order to be who I want to be," said Dex.
We reached out to Hall County Schools.
“First, this school district has never removed any student from any prom or homecoming court. Furthermore, I will not respond publicly, in any manner, to a situation that has the potential to single out any student in any way. We protect the privacy rights of our student body. On a broader note, I am not interested in being responsible for placing our school district in a the middle of a national social, societal and legal issue which would have the potential to substantially disrupt us from our core mission of providing an education for the boys and girls in our community. Prom should be a time for students to fellowship together and celebrate their local school," said Will Schofield, Superintendent of Hall County Schools.
