GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett transit workers are saying enough is enough and that they want more safety measures put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bus operator with Transdev Gwinnett County transit, Lisa Mccauley said every time she goes to work she is putting her life in danger.
“How do you choose between going to work and possibly, you know, contracting a deadly disease," said Mccauley. “I’m dedicated to my job, I want to do my job, but I’m also scared.”
The following letter was sent to Transdev on behalf of employees stating that due to COVID-19 safety concerns, they will not continue to operate service beginning April 30th.
Marta drivers had similar concerns after CBS46 aired a photo of packed buses.
Marta responded with aggressive actions to force social distancing.
Riders say Gwinnett needs to take it a step further. Long time bus rider Rev. Harriet Bradley said she wants people to take COVID-19 serious.
“Shield their seat and hazard pay. I mean they literally are putting their lives on the line," said Bradley. "This is something very serious people think this is a plaything but it’s taking people out.”
Like Cobb County transit worker Juan Mallada.
“He was a safety supervisor he was a part of our transit family.”
Chief Shop Steward and advocate for transit workers Mikesha Walker said all transit workers want is to be heard.
“They can’t just treat us as if we were a piece of equipment we are human beings we have families,” said Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.