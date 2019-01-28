FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46)- Dozens of trucks lined up at GDOT's Forest Park facility Monday night, each big rig filled with 5,000 gallons of brine capable of treating more than 100-miles of roadway.
“We will brine throughout tonight. We will get all of metro brined by early hours in the morning. We will continue to brine especially spot treatments throughout tomorrow and we will also have our interstate teams fully activated starting first thing Tuesday morning treating overpasses, any elevated structures and certainly our bridges,” Bryan Haines with the Georgia Department of Transportation said.
From the moment Atlanta learned it would host Super Bowl LVIII, state transportation officials began preparing for the threat of winter weather.
“Right now, we are working with two mindsets at GDOT as a state agency because we are both treating for the Super Bowl and treating for weather. So, we’ve got one to two million extra guests in our home this week and we have to make sure your house is prepared,” Natalie Dale with the Georgia Department of Transportation said.
Transportation officials said they have one-million gallons of brine on hand. Their first-priority will be to treat all major interstates with the salt and water mixture before treating secondary roads.
“When we get that saturation of salt and water on the road, what it does is it lowers the temperature at which ice will bind to a roadway. So instead of when we hit freezing at 32 that ice will lock on the roadway it lowers the temperature at which ice will bind,” Dale said.
Keep in mind, the Department of Transportation didn't use any brine, not one gallon during the major ice storm of 2014 that shut down the city. This time they're preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.
“All of our metro brine teams will make rotations in and out of here. We've got a production team that is replenishing our farm as we're utilizing and treating out in the field, so we keep our operation going 24/7 until the threat terminates,” Haines said.
