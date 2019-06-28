ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Thousands drive through downtown Atlanta each day, but some can’t help but think they’re going the wrong way when they see trash littering the interstates in the city.
“That’s bad, that’s very bad. They need to do something about it,” Atlanta Driver Michelle Taylor said.
Michelle Taylor could not believe her eyes while sitting in traffic at Windsor Street at Interstate-20.
“Maybe a lot of people when they come to Atlanta they don’t come to this side, so they probably won’t see it,” Taylor said.
The Georgia Department of Transportation recently cut back the brush along the downtown connector. It's a job they do periodically, only this time it revealed massive amounts of litter.
“Trash is of course a big issue especially when we get these big rain storms that trash is what washes down into our drains and can clog them,” GDOT Spokesperson Natalie Dale said.
Some of this mess came from people tossing trash out of their car windows and the rest belongs to homeless people living in the area.
“If these are someone’s belongings we want to be very thoughtful about how we remove and relocate the person and their belongings,” Dale said.
Whatever the case, drivers want it cleaned up. After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.
“If I was just coming here I’m like oh I don’t want to live here because that’s nasty,” Atlanta Driver Tyanne said.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said they will be picking up the trash and should have everything cleaned-up within the next three weeks.
