EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 is getting results for one metro Atlanta family who inherited an illegal dumping ground at the back of their property.
We reported Monday how the City of East Point threatened to fine the family $1,000 a day if they didn't clean up the mess.
“I still can’t believe it,” Homeowner Aimee Twagirumukiza said.
Twagirumukiza is a first-time home buyer who moved in to a home on Bayard Street a couple of months ago not knowing the trashed area behind her privacy fence in the backyard was also her property.
“My sister-in-law actually encouraged us to reach out to you and we just kind of reached out not really expecting anything and to now think we’re going to have this cleaned-up by this weekend is pretty incredible,” Twagirumukiza said.
As you might imagine, money is often tight for a new homeowner. As a result, Twagirumukiza had no way to get the mess cleaned up until she called CBS46.
“A lot of people in the neighborhood want to see this lot cleaned up. It feels really great to do this because it’s like a gift to us, but it’s also like a gift to our neighborhood,” Twagirumukiza said.
One day after CBS46 exposed the problem, we found a company willing to survey the site and clean it up later this week.
“It’s in our culture to do the right thing and part of that is giving back to the community whether it’s fundraising or helping a local community member in need,” Stand Up Guys Manager Ryan Keane said.
Stand Up Guys junk removal offered to help Twagirumukiza on Thursday, so she doesn’t have to pay the city fines of up to $1,000 a day.
“I feel great and I feel my neighbors are going to feel great and I think this is just a win for our neighborhood,” Twagirumukiza said.
