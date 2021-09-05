ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s not every day, a father can say his 18 year daughter is helping to make the world a better place.
I’m a proud dad today.”
“I’ve always been really passionate about baking.. and I kind of grew a passion for writing in high school."
And in this case, when passions collided the results were great pastry and a selfless push to get food in the mouths of hungry children.
“I was like dad do you think we can get started on a cookbook and he was I guess for sure I got to get on those recipes.”
Sahana Vij began a quest to create the ultimate baking cookbook. Four years later— bake away is the final product, and get this 100% percent of her proceeds will go to ‘no kid hungry’ an organization determined to end childhood hunger.
“When I wrote this book I felt like it was kind of a necessity a duty of mine to give back to the community.
It turns out that spirit of giving is infectious. This weekend the William Sonoma at Lenox Square Mall hosted an event to raise awareness of Bake Away and it’s author in hopes of maximizing the proceeds no kid hungry will receive.
Bake Away’s release date is October 26, and it’s teen author hopes it’s readers are inspired.
“I really hope that they feel inspired to create as well.
