ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are bracing for a coronavirus outbreak as global cases of the illness continue to rise.

The Georgia Department of Health has a detailed pandemic flu plan in place, however, the overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low.

"We urge Georgians to prepare for hurricanes or flooding or take measures to prevent flu, so preparing for an outbreak of COVID-19 is no different," said DPH Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey. "DPH is working to make sure our health systems, first responders and county health departments have the resources they need to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak," added Toomey.

In the event COVID-19 does become a full fledged outbreak, threatening the health of domestic citizens, the state will partner with Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Department of Education and other state agencies to address the outbreak.

"Should it become necessary, DPH may recommend appropriate community mitigation measures for affected communities, such as temporary closure of child care facilities and schools/colleges and universities, school and workplace social distancing measures, and postponement or cancellation of mass gatherings," read a release from the DPH.

Measures to help prevent the spread of any respiratory virus include:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

DPH will update Georgians on the spread of COVID-19 through its website here.

As a result of the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the CC has issued travel warnings; levels range from one, which is "practice usual precautions, to four, which is "do not travel."

South Korea joins China on the CDC's level three. At level two is Japan, Italy and Iran.

At Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson International airport, travelers and airline employees can be seen wearing masks. Currently there are two round trip flights to South Korea departing from Atlanta per day; one from Korean Air and the other with Delta Airlines.