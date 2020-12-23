Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory declaring “postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.” But based on the crowds that packed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Wednesday, those warnings aren't stopping Christmas travel.
The surge of travelers comes as COVID-19 continues to spread uncontrollably across the United States and in Georgia. Tuesday, the state set a new record for new cases reported in a single day with more than 6,200. New cases across the nation have topped show no signs of slowing anytime soon. The seven-day rolling average of newly reported infections in the U.S. has risen from about 176,000 a day just before Thanksgiving to more than 215,000 a day.
Travelers who were at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Wednesday showed no hesitation and at least one told CBS46's Trason Bragg they weren't aware of any warnings against traveling during the holiday season.
It's not just air travel that could expose people as any gatherings runs the risk of exposing people to COVID-19. Still, travel isn't expected to slow down anytime soon. AAA projects about 85 million people will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, most of them by car. While that would be lower than a year ago, it would still be a staggering amount of people traveling during a global pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.