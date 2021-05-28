Travelers hit the road and search for fuel Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Memorial Day weekend is underway and if you plan to travel by car, you’re not alone. A million Georgians are expected to hit the road, according to AAA, and finding gas could be a challenge.
“I hope that they get more gas, please get some more gas,” Holiday traveler Darbi Alexander said.
“I am going down to the lake in Alabama so maybe I will come across it, but as of now I can’t really see a negative impact that it has had on me at all,” Holiday traveler Hunter Eskew said.
At the RaceTrac in Peachtree Corners, they’re out of diesel and unleaded plus due to the fact that supply is unable to keep up with demand.
“Gas Buddy data shows that Thursday demand was at a new post COVID for Thursday, up about 10-percent over the last Thursday and up about 11-percent over the last average of the last four Thursday’s,” Gas Buddy Guy Patrick DeHaan said.
The Gas Buddy guy said most stations are focused on regular unleaded supply since that makes up about 85% of their sales.
“First and foremost, if you can ditch the car that requires premium that may be advantageous this holiday weekend and wait until things return to normal,” DeHaan said.
Several drivers told us they plan to change their habits this holiday weekend and not wait until they’re running on empty to fill-up.
“You know I hadn’t actually thought about being concerned until just now thinking about it. Yeah, we’re traveling to Savannah to visit my Mother-in-law. We have a new baby and we want her to meet him. I think we should look at the app just to make sure. I would hate to get stuck. Once you get on I-16 it’s a long drive,” Holiday traveler Brittney Burnett said.
