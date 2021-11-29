ATLANTA (CBS46) — New travel restrictions go into effect Monday as the omicron variant continues to spread.
President Joe Biden says this is a cause for concern, not panic, as many Americans will travel these next few weeks for the holidays.
RELATED: Biden says new Omicron variant is 'cause for concern, not a case for panic'
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been busy these last few days with Monday marking the unofficial end of the Thanksgiving travel wave.
"I'm just scared that I'll catch it and my family catches it," said passenger, Jeremiah Williams.
Another passenger says she isn't too worried since she's vaccinated. "I think like it's always concerning, you know, when there's new illnesses around. I think it's something to be aware of."
The omicron variant has already spread to at least 14 countries, including Canada.
RELATED: These countries have found cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant so far
"The thing that we don't know right now is whether the people who do get infected have a severer form of the disease or whether it's a light disease or somewhat the same as delta," said Doctor Anthony Fauci.
Monday's new travel restrictions include restrictions against non-citizens traveling to America from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
"In the event, hopefully unlikely that updated vaccinations or boosters are needed to respond to this new variant, we will accelerate their development and deployment with every available tool," said President Biden Monday.
On Wednesday, airline passengers set a pandemic-era record for the most travelers screened in TSA in a single say since March 2020 nation-wide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.