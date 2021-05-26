Travelers waiting in long lines, finding it difficult to snag car rentals for holiday weekend

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Memorial Day weekend travel will kick into high gear starting Thursday, but booking a flight might be easier than securing a car rental.
Travelers passing through Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport aren’t just waiting in crazy long lines to get through security, lines at some car rental companies are equally as mind-boggling.
“So many people,” said one traveler.
“We waited an hour and half in line,” added another.
While some travelers are driving off in rentals, others are finding it more difficult.
Part of the problem is that during the pandemic, car rental companies sold off part of their fleets to save money. Now that states are reopening, and people are traveling again experts said the demand is high.
“It’s kind of in a crunch at this point,” said Montrae Waiters, an AAA spokesperson.,
Waiters said AAA was already expecting more people travel this Memorial Day because the pandemic forced so many to stay home.
“We have more folks who are getting vaccinated and they want to get out,” she said.
Now, with less than 24 hours before the start of the holiday weekend, Waiters offered some last-minute advice for travelers still looking to find a good deal on a rental.
“With there being a shortage, you know the price is going to tick up, so in order to save money look at possibly changing the dates of when you pick-up or return, but definitely call outside of the airport rental locations.”
CBS46 has complied a list of resources for travelers to take advantage of this holiday weekend. You can find it by clicking here.
