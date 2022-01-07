Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, guilty of murder and other crimes in the February 2020 killing of the 25-year-old Black man.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — Sentences have been announced for the three men convicted of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia.

The three men were convicted by a jury in November of killing Arbery in February 2020. Arbery was jogging when he encountered the three men and was shot by Travis McMichael. Bryan recorded the shooting on his cellphone. 

Travis McMichael, 35, received life without possibility of parole plus 20 years. 

Greg McMichael, 66, received life without possibility of parole plus 20 years.

William "Roddy" Bryan, 52, received life with possibility of parole. He will eligible for parole after he has served 30 years in prison. 

The three men were sentenced by Judge Timothy Walmsley.

Ahmaud Arbery’s family asked a judge to show no lenience Friday in sentencing three white men convicted of murder for chasing the running Black man in pickup trucks, cutting off his escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.

Although the state of Georgia does have the death penalty, the prosecutor in the case asked for life sentences for all three men. 

