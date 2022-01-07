BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — Sentences have been announced for the three men convicted of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia.
The three men were convicted by a jury in November of killing Arbery in February 2020. Arbery was jogging when he encountered the three men and was shot by Travis McMichael. Bryan recorded the shooting on his cellphone.
Travis McMichael, 35, received life without possibility of parole plus 20 years.
Greg McMichael, 66, received life without possibility of parole plus 20 years.
William "Roddy" Bryan, 52, received life with possibility of parole. He will eligible for parole after he has served 30 years in prison.
BREAKING: Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael have been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years. There is no possibility of parole. William Roddie Bryan is sentenced to life with possibility of parole. pic.twitter.com/nKveVE1qyJ— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 7, 2022
The three men were sentenced by Judge Timothy Walmsley.
Ahmaud Arbery’s family asked a judge to show no lenience Friday in sentencing three white men convicted of murder for chasing the running Black man in pickup trucks, cutting off his escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.
State asks that the defendants will not be allowed to make any money off of this conviction or trial including book or movie deals. If any money is made she asks that it goes to the Arbery family. Dunikoski asks that they "do not reap any sort of benefit from their actions."— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 7, 2022
Although the state of Georgia does have the death penalty, the prosecutor in the case asked for life sentences for all three men.
WATCH THE SENTENCING BELOW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.