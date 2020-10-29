Police and fire crew members are working to clear a scene after a tree fell on a Gwinnett County home that left two people dead inside Thursday afternoon.
Firefighter rushed to the home on the 500 block of West Garner Street in Buford. Upon arrival, crew members found the fallen tree over the resident's bed. According to authorities, a man and woman in their twenties were pinned on their bed by the tree. The two were deceased by the time firefighters arrive to the scene.
FD Technical Rescue crew members are working to devise a plan to remove the tree and recover the bodies, authorities told CBS46 News.
We’re in Buford, where 2 people were found dead after a tree fell down on their home.— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) October 29, 2020
Officials say the two deceased were adults.
We’ll be live with the latest on @cbs46 at 4PM. pic.twitter.com/hHUGcgWUH6
The medical Examiner has been requested to respond to the scene. Officials have not yet released the identity of the victims at this time.
Gwinnett County has had a busy morning due to Zeta, officials say there were over 175 calls county wide.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
