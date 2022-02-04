ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A family is stuck cleaning up a massive mess after a large tree came crashing down on their home amid heavy rain in southeast Atlanta.
It happened early Friday morning along Eisenhower Road. A branch from the tree appeared to have snapped as well, landing on the roof of the home. A different portion of the tree also landed on a car parked in front of the residence.
CBS46 is at the scene and will continue to bring you the latest updates on this story.
