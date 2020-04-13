EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) A tree came crashing down onto several vehicles in East Point, leaving many stranded and without transportation.
The tree came crashing down near the intersection of Commerce Drive and Staci Lane. As many as five vehicles are currently trapped under the tree but thankfully, no injuries were reported.
When police and fire arrived on scene, they were greeted by nearly 100 people who were standing outside of an apartment complex in the area.
One woman who spoke with CBS46 News says she's an Uber driver and her vehicle is trapped under the toppled tree. She says she has no way of earning an income without a vehicle and will turn to prayer as her only hope.
Crews are currently trying to remove the tree. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
