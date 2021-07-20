ATLANTA (CBS46)—A family is sorting through the damage to their home after a tree came crashing down early Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta.
It happened just after 4 a.m. at a home in the 800 block Peyton Road.
Officials said the home was destroyed and there were no injuries.
Georgia Power crews were in the area working to restore power to nearby homes and businesses.
The tree came down after metro Atlanta has experienced several inches of rainfall since Monday.
