ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In this city in a forest, Atlanta neighborhoods are not created equal, even when it comes to our most abundant resource: trees.
Greg Levine, Co-Executive Director of Trees Atlanta, has seen the disparity from one community to another. Levine says, "trees just really aren't high on the list of things to be looking at."
A recent nationwide tally of trees, known as the Tree Equity Score digs deeper into the difference. Researchers found that neighborhoods with a majority of people of color have 1/3 less tree canopy than mostly white communities. Data also indicates that neighborhoods with 90% or more residents living in poverty have less than half of the tree canopy that more affluent communities do.
CBS46’s Tracye Hutchins traveled to a neighborhood that had one of the lower Tree Equity Scores, where she met a man who neighbors call “Jamaica.” As he worked in the English Avenue Urban Farm, he said, "this is what I love, this is what saved me from all my anxiety." When Tracye asked Jamaica if he would like to see more trees in the neighborhood, he replied “yeah, I'd like a couple more trees out there, yes, because I like trees; I'll take care of them."
According to research from the Tree Equity Score, trees help take care of Jamaica and his neighbors. In communities with fewer trees, there are more heat-related deaths, more air pollution, property values are lower, and unemployment rates are higher.
"Trees are kind of a one-size-fits-all in solving all those problems and, again, mental health. There's been tons of studies, and we know with this past year, this challenging time with COVID, that green is what makes people calm down, feel at ease, and bring a little bit of peacefulness and reduces stress,” says Levine.
Just 15 minutes east in Historic Midtown, with one of the highest tree equity scores, Tracye met Terry Smith out for a walk. She told Tracye that to be able to have all of that tree cover is truly a blessing. Smith has no doubt that trees have made this a more livable, comfortable, and affluent community.
"Just the walkability of everything and have some shade when I was out walking the dogs instead of just being in the boiling sun. It's part of makes the garden district or the historical part of Midtown special”, Smith said.
