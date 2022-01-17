ATLANTA (CBS46) — A giant tree crashed through a northeast Atlanta home Monday morning, splitting the property in half and trapping a man inside.
It happened just before 7 a.m. along Old Ivy Road NE. According to fire officials, the tree reportedly fell onto the home which had three residents inside. Two of the residents managed to get out of the house unharmed, but a man, who was in his bedroom at the time, was pinned down by the falling oak and suffered injuries. Several firefighters responded to the scene, managing to extract the man just after 8 a.m.
The man was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
CBS46 is at the scene of this developing story and will have the latest update as more information becomes available.
A similar incident was also reported along Riverside Drive as roads were promptly closed due to a fallen tree blocking the roadway between Fair Oaks Manor and I-285.
