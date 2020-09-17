DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a moment in time some needed to see with their own eyes. Right outside the old Dunwoody farmhouse built in 1906, something just a historic came down.
“Kind of a historic day,” Dunwoody resident Matt Kiepura said. “It’s really a shame to see a nice big who knows 200-year-old plus tree fall down. It’s especially tough to see it on top of a car.”
At the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Chamblee Dunwoody Road, a massive oak tree which has become a landmark in its own right came crashing down.
“I woke up and we knew it was raining a lot and we have a lot of trees in our backyard and I heard a big thud and I thought it was in our yard, but we never saw anything and I’m thinking perhaps this was it,” Dunwoody resident Becky Jarrell said.
It took powerlines, traffic signals and even the back of a car out along the way. Miraculously, no one was injured.
“Oh, I definitely think they had a guardian angel watching over them because it could have been a totally different scenario even if it were a fraction of a second difference,” Jarrell said.
To make matters worse, businesses lost power and were forced to close for the day. But in this community, everyone came together and that’s what history will remember.
