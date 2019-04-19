PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (CBS46) The wicked weather that blew through metro Atlanta Friday morning caused a tree to topple over onto a Gwinnett County apartment complex.
Firefighters responded to the Columns at Peachtree Corners apartment complex on Concepts 21 Drive around 5 a.m.
A large pine tree snapped in half and fell onto part of a building, causing limbs to penetrate the roof and wall of a unit.
One person was treated and released after sustaining minor injuries.
The severe weather caused numerous weather-related incidents around Gwinnett County.
According to the Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services, lightning affected electrical components and that started a fire at a home on Lake Run in Lawrenceville.
There were also reports of wires down at Pleasant Hill Road at Summit Ridge Parkway.
Officials also report several roads are flooded or have severe ponding so make sure you take it easy on the roadways.
