ATLANTA (CBS46) With heavy rain falling as remnants of Hurricane Sally move through, there's been reports of several fallen trees, including this one that fell onto a home in northeast Atlanta.
This tree fell onto a home on the 100 block of Howell Street early Thursday morning and CBS46 has received reports of several others that have toppled over. The homeowner was able to escape injury but immense damage to the home is reported. Another tree has reportedly fallen onto a home on the 2500 block of Rockknoll Road in Conley. No word on injuries.
As rain continues to fall, trees are at risk of falling due to saturated conditions. There's also reports of utility poles down in locations across the area.
- Power lines are down at Bouldercrest Rd & Anvilblock Rd - Avoid the area if possible @ClaytonCountyGA pic.twitter.com/xVVmnMEYoG— Clayton County FD (@CCFES) September 17, 2020
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for several areas of southern metro Atlanta, including Fayette, Fulton, Coweta, Clayton, Henry, Butts, Spalding and Meriwether counties until 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning.
POWER OUTAGES
There's about 10,000 Georgia Power customers offline as a result of the storms and that number is expected to increase throughout the morning. Statewide, about 3,000 additional customers are in the dark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.