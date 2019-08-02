DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Neighbors in Dekalb's Embry Hills community are questioning if Thursday's storm produced a microburst or perhaps a tornado, after waking up Friday to plenty of damage.
"I don't know much about storms, but it seems like a tornado to me," Alex Fairchild told CBS46. "You can see the path of it."
The neighborhood lost power, which was restored Friday morning.
"We had at least five trees down," Fairchild said. "Thankfully we didn't have any damage to the home."
"I was just taken aback, so struck," neighbor Judi Grubbs said. "This is not normal, this is not some kind of regular storm. This is serious."
Grubbs has lived in the neighborhood since 1963 and still can't believe the damage.
"Never seen anything like that," she said.
More storms are in the forecast for Friday.
