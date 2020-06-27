CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) There's reports of several trees down and power outages in metro Atlanta as thunderstorms are making their way through the area.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office tweeted a picture of a tree over Sugar Pike Road near Bailey Lake Road and there's other reports of fallen trees across the area.
Sugar Pike Rd. near Bailey Rd.is closed due to several trees and power lines down. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/PSFynIesv1— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) June 27, 2020
In Brookhaven, Ashford Dunwoody Road between W. Nancy Creek and Parkcrest Drive is closed due to downed power lines and a gas leak. No word on when that will be cleared.
Brookhaven Alert: Ashford Dunwoody RD between W Nancy Creek and Parkcrest DR is closed due to downed power lines and a gas leak. Please use alternate routes.— Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGA_PD) June 27, 2020
We're also getting reports that phone lines for the Norcross Police Department are down at this time. No restoration time has been given.
Norcross Police Department phone lines are down. Call 770-513-5700 for non-emergency assistance or 911 for emergencies until further notice.— Norcross Police (@NorcrossPD) June 27, 2020
POWER OUTAGES
Georgia Power has numerous outage pockets scattered across the region with over 40,000 customers offline. Many of those outages are reported in the northern reaches of the CBS46 viewing area.
RECAP
The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings in areas of metro Atlanta on Saturday. Winds gusted up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail was possible but it's unclear if the area received any.
Meanwhile, A code orange air quality alert has been issued through the weekend until Sunday night.
