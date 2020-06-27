Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) There's reports of several trees down and power outages in metro Atlanta as thunderstorms are making their way through the area.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office tweeted a picture of a tree over Sugar Pike Road near Bailey Lake Road and there's other reports of fallen trees across the area. 

In Brookhaven, Ashford Dunwoody Road between W. Nancy Creek and Parkcrest Drive is closed due to downed power lines and a gas leak. No word on when that will be cleared.

We're also getting reports that phone lines for the Norcross Police Department are down at this time. No restoration time has been given.

POWER OUTAGES

Georgia Power has numerous outage pockets scattered across the region with over 40,000 customers offline. Many of those outages are reported in the northern reaches of the CBS46 viewing area.

RECAP

The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings in areas of metro Atlanta on Saturday. Winds gusted up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail was possible but it's unclear if the area received any.

Meanwhile, A code orange air quality alert has been issued through the weekend until Sunday night.

