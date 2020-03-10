MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several hundred cruise ship passengers, more than 30 of them from Georgia, remained isolated in their cabins on a cruise ship in a California port Tuesday morning as they awaited their turn to disembark.

When the Grand Princess docked in Oackland Monday, the priority for health officials was removing at least 21 crew members and passengers who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Those patients were immediately taken to undisclosed medical facilities.

After that, healthy passengers from California slowly began exiting the ship, entering triage tents before boarding buses to a nearby military base where they will spend 14 days in quarantine.

It remained unclear when passengers headed to quarantine sites in Georgia and Texas will begin to leave the ship.

In the meantime, officials from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta continued to prepare for the arrival of 34 passengers who live in Georgia. The base will also house an unknown number of other passengers who live in other states in the eastern U.S.

While at Dobbins, anyone who tests positive for coronavirus will be taken to a medical facility as directed by federal health officials.

