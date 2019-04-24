GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The trial started Wednesday for a woman accused of starving her stepdaughter to death and burning the body in a trash can in 2013. Prosecutors started their case by comparing Tiffany Moss to the evil stepmother in Cinderella.
Moss is accused of starving 10 year-old Emani Moss. The little girl eventually passed away and her charred remains were found in a trash can.
During opening statements, prosecutor Danny Porter told the jury that Moss had abused Emani over the course of several years. He says the abuse got worse after a teacher reported he child's injuries. He says after that, Moss was put on probation and could no longer work in early childhood education. She stayed home and was constantly around Emani.
Porter called witnesses who testified about the abuse. They described how Moss threw the girl in cold showers, beat her with belts, and intentionally starved her.
Emani's grandmother told the jury that she was kept from seeing the child.
Two Gwinnett County police officers and a sheriff's deputy who both responded to the apartment after Emani tried to run away also took the stand.
Emani's 4th grade teacher also told jurors that Emani was afraid of her stepmother.
Tiffany Moss is representing herself. She did not make an opening statement. She also did not cross examine anyone who took the stand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.