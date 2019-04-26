“The body came in a trash can.”
Dr. Michele Stauffenberg examined the body of 10-year-old Emani Moss after she died in 2013.
“She was extremely thin and emaciated,” Stauffenberg said. “She had a starved look.”
Emani was just 32 pounds at death. Her liver was less than half the weight it should have been, Stauffenberg testified. She also said the child’s kidneys and spleen were small for her age.
“It's a natural response during starvation that the body will try to preserve the brain at all costs,” she told the jury. “So all resources available will go toward the brain at the expense of other parts of the body.”
Jurors heard from two investigators. One who downloaded phone data belonging to Eman Moss, Tiffany's husband. They also heard from an investigator who questioned Eman at length after his daughter's death.
“It was stiff and he informed me that they had to break the body down and use duct tape to duct tape the body in order to make it fit into the trash can,” said Investigator Collin Flynn.
“Was that a two-person job then?” asked Prosecutor Danny Porter.
“Absolutely,” Flynn responded.
Jurors saw pictures and surveillance video of Tiffany inside a linen store after Emani died. Prosecutors said the child was kept on a bed for several days before she died of starvation.
“The next day after she died, Tiffany went and bought new sheets for that bed and kept the bed,” Flynn told the jury.
“He informed me that the plan was to list Emani as a runaway child and call the police later to list her as a runaway and that no one would ever find her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.