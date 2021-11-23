ATLANTA (CBS46) — Convicted spa shooter Robert Aaron Long returned to Fulton County court Tuesday to hear his trial date for the deaths of four people at two spas in Atlanta.
Long, who is currently serving a sentence of life without parole for the deaths of four people at a massage parlor in Cherokee County, now faces more charges for murders committed in Atlanta.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team of prosecutors declared in late August their intent to seek the death penalty and pursue hate crime violations against Long in the upcoming trial, now set for April 19, 2022.
Long's victims were Suncha Kim, Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Yong Ae Yue, Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, Delaina Yaun, Paul Michels and Daoyou Feng.
