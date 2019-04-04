ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A Metro Atlanta family is a week away from the start of what they hope is justice and closure after their loved one was killed during a road rage incident.
The case is finally going to a jury after two agonizing years.
"I was on my way home from work and I was stuck in traffic but I didn't realize what had happened and I couldn't even imagine that it would be someone so close to me," said Rebecca Tisdale.
On March 30, 2017, Gerald Tisdale's family and friends say their lives were forever changed. According to police, 32-year-old Joel Williams and 29-year-old Alvion Robinson shot and killed Tisdale in a road rage incident.
After the shooting they kept driving and for weeks police searched for their black Nissan Altima. While Tisdale's family remained in disbelief.
"They just can't understand why someone would do this to their father, so I think getting to this moment is sort of getting closer for the family. We just want it to be done," added Tisdale's sister.
Now after two years of waiting the family may soon get that closure as jury selection for Williams' murder trial is set to begin.
"My sister and his children, my niece and nephew, they have so much faith but they have prayed for the people who did this to their father. They have especially prayed for the child who was in the back of the car," said Rebeca.
According to reports at the time of the shooting, Williams and Robinson also had three children in the backseat who witnessed the enter ordeal. Now, as the case is set to play out in court, those closest to Tisdale say they will never forget his contagious smile.
"We had a lot of family gatherings and he was always engaged even when he had different people he didn't know, really nice person. So we'll remember him and we'll remember him with joy," said Rebecca.
The trial gets underway next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.