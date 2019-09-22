DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The trial for a former DeKalb County police officer accused of killing a naked, unarmed veteran begins Monday with jury selection.
Robert Olsen is facing several charges, including murder, after shooting 27-year-old Anthony Hill in 2015.
"He served this country and he should not have had to go to foreign land to defend this country, then come home to be gunned down by a public servant," attorney and activist Gerald Griggs said.
Griggs has been one of the many voices for the Hill family the last four years.
"The trauma they have been through," he said. "The fact that it's taken so long for justice."
In 2015, Officer Olsen responded to a suspicious person call at an apartment complex.
Investigators said it turned violent when officers encountered Hill.
According to them, Hill charged at officers despite being ordered to stop and as a result Officer Olsen fired his weapon twice, striking Hill.
Hill's family has said the shooting wasn't justified and that Hill was suffering from a mental health episode.
In a statement, they told CBS46 their demands from DeKalb County, regardless of the verdict.
Us Protecting Us is making the following demands on DeKalb County:
A triage system for 911 operators to identify a cross-disability emergency. Asking the right questions to the caller in order to identify the problem so the call can be directed to a mobile crisis unit and NOT the police. (The City of Chicago implemented this training and identified nearly 5 times more mental health crisis calls than in previous years.)
Changes with the current Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) which Officer Robert Olsen received.
CIT training should be peer-led by people living with cross disabilities. This provides a real and true understanding of what their experience is vs. clinical knowledge.
A mobile crisis unit that sends out emergency responders but NOT law enforcement officers. No matter how much training an officer has they still have weapons at their will. A DeKalb mobile crisis unit is in effect now but is severely underfunded and unknown. The mobile crisis unit should include mental health and cross-disability professionals along with community volunteers with the correct training. It also only currently operates between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm.
CBS46 reached out to Robert Olsen's attorney on Sunday for a statement.
