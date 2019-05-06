COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) The trial will begin Monday for two parents accused of killing their newborn baby in 2017.
Cortney Bell and Christopher McNabb are facing murder charges in the death of the couple's 15 day-old baby, who was found inside a cloth drawstring sack in the woods.
The cause of death was blunt force head trauma.
According to authorities, the parents said Caliyah was fed and changed and then put back to bed with her 2-year-old sister in the back of the home at the Eagle Point Mobile Park in Covington.
When they went to check on her later in the morning, they discovered she was not in her bed. The parents later reported the baby as missing.
Caliyah was later found in a wooded area behind the couple's home.
