ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The new documentary, "Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President," will open the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, according to a new report from the Hollywood Reporter.
The report stated the documentary examines the role of music and how it propelled Carter to the White House. The documentary will open at the Beacon Theater and be followed by a concert with Willie Nelson and Paul Shaffer.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, "The doc combines interviews with Carter and archival footage of performances from Nelson, Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Buffett, and Paul Simon."
The Tribeca Film Festival will kick off on April 15 and will run through April 26. It's the 19th edition of the annual film festival.
