ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis' passing late Friday night brought an outpouring of tributes and memorials from across the political world.
His impact on United States history is almost immeasurable and from former President Bill Clinton to Bernice King and others, everyone had memories and inspiring words about Congressman Lewis.
John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together. In so doing he became the conscience of the nation.— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 18, 2020
A civil rights icon, freedom fighter, and beloved Georgian, @repjohnlewis lost his battle with cancer today. Our nation will never be the same without him. There are no words to adequately express the sadness that countless Americans are feeling upon learning this news. (1/2)— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 18, 2020
.@RepJohnLewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation. Every day of his life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all. pic.twitter.com/xMbfAUhLUv— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020
My statement on the passing of Congressman John Lewis: pic.twitter.com/sFuU8cqPc8— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) July 18, 2020
John Lewis was an extraordinary man—a patriot in the truest sense. And he was my friend.One of the greatest honors of my life was to join him for multiple trips to Selma to march across the bridge. His life and legacy as a congressman and civil rights icon will endure. pic.twitter.com/F1Pe5qS47N— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 18, 2020
Rest. In. Paradise John Lewis. #CivilRightsICON✊🏾 THANK YOU!! 🙏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 18, 2020
Farewell, sir. You did, indeed, fight the good fight and get into a lot of good trouble. You served God and humanity well. Thank you. Take your rest. #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/U1cPEwfCGO— Be A King (@BerniceKing) July 18, 2020
From marching in Selma to serving in the House, Representative John Lewis spent his life fighting for civil rights for every single American. He is an American hero and a giant. And we are all better for the "good trouble" he made. Rest in peace, John.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 18, 2020
John Lewis was a true American hero and the moral compass of our nation. May his courage and conviction live on in all of us as we continue to make good trouble for justice and opportunity. Rest in power, John.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2020
John Lewis was an icon who fought with every ounce of his being to advance the cause of civil rights for all Americans. I'm devastated for his family, friends, staff—and all those whose lives he touched.My friend, thank you for showing the world what #GoodTrouble looks like. pic.twitter.com/cvG8nSJCW5— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 18, 2020
“When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to do something." Tonight, the world lost a legend. Let us honor his life and memory with action. Rest in power, @repjohnlewis.pic.twitter.com/1aid2cm0Rq— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 18, 2020
It’s hard to think of another American who did more to challenge America to face her demons, to be her best self, and to respect the dignity in every living soul. John Lewis was a man of conscience, when the world was watching and when it wasn’t.— Deval Patrick (@DevalPatrick) July 18, 2020
1/ In this moment, it is difficult and heartbreaking to comprehend a world without John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/ra3RJhMU4a— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 18, 2020
I'm struggling to find the words to describe the loss I'm feeling with the passing of my friend John Lewis. A fierce champion for justice, John meant so much to so many of us. Now, it's up to each of us to follow his powerful example and carry on. We love and miss you John. pic.twitter.com/n3qs7fjp5B— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) July 18, 2020
Sad tonight. But also deeply grateful for the life John Lewis lived. The example he set for all of us is alive and well. His inspiration will help this and future generations do the right thing when it matters most. Good thing, because we’ve never needed him more.— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 18, 2020
We have lost an American hero. John Lewis guided us toward a more righteous world. He marched in Selma, he marched on Washington—he marched for us all. His life's work shaped our history and his legacy inspires us to continue the march for racial equity and justice. pic.twitter.com/WqW11757Io— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 18, 2020
With John Lewis’ passing, America lost a civil rights icon who shined a light and fought the fight. Know that we will continue to make #goodtrouble— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 18, 2020
#JohnLewis isn’t lost to us. He moved along on the journey. What a life of service, what a great light transitioning into eternity. Weren’t we blessed to have him among us? pic.twitter.com/wnc5Fd5nH8— The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) July 18, 2020
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) issued a statement that said:
“No one embodied the word ‘courage’ better than John Lewis. As a civil rights icon, John inspired millions of Americans to fight injustice and reject the status quo. Without a doubt, his wisdom and resolve made the world a better place. Bonnie and I join the nation in sending heartfelt prayers to John’s loved ones during this difficult time. We hope they find comfort in knowing he is at peace and that his legacy will live on for generations to come.”
