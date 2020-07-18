WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman John

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) prepares to pay his respects to Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) who lies in state within Statuary Hall during a memorial ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Thursday October 24, 2019. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis' passing late Friday night brought an outpouring of tributes and memorials from across the political world.

His impact on United States history is almost immeasurable and from former President Bill Clinton to Bernice King and others, everyone had memories and inspiring words about Congressman Lewis.

Senator David Perdue (R-GA) issued a statement that said:

“No one embodied the word ‘courage’ better than John Lewis. As a civil rights icon, John inspired millions of Americans to fight injustice and reject the status quo. Without a doubt, his wisdom and resolve made the world a better place. Bonnie and I join the nation in sending heartfelt prayers to John’s loved ones during this difficult time. We hope they find comfort in knowing he is at peace and that his legacy will live on for generations to come.”

