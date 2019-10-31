2:15PM: Storms are moving through North Georgia this afternoon. Rain will continue until around 6PM, followed by dry and windy weather with rapidly dropping temperatures. Here's a look at the hour-by-hour trick-or-treating forecast:
5PM: 80% chance rain, 51 degrees
6PM: 20% chance rain, 49 degrees
7PM: 10% chance rain, 46 degrees
8PM: dry, 44 degrees
9PM: dry 42 degrees
10PM: dry, 41 degrees
Temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s overnight tonight. Because of this, Metro Atlanta and areas northwest are under a Freeze Watch overnight. Bundle up!
