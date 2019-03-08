Cherokee County, GA (CBS46) Three people are in police custody after DEA agents busted them with a huge stash of cocaine, heroin and suspected fentanyl tablets.
Frederick Michelsen, 35, of Woodstock, 47 year-old Timothy Andrew Twardokus of Redford Township and 28 year-old Elizabeth A. Michelsen of Woodstock are facing charges after police found them in possession of an ounce of cocaine, approximately 14 grams of heroin, approximately 1 pound of marijuana and an estimated 50,000 tablets in vacuum sealed bags. The tablets are suspected to contain fentanyl and alprazolam.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Elizabeth Michelsen is charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of THC with Intent to Distribute, Possession of THC Wax, Possession of Xanax, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Dronabinol Liquid, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Schedule 1 Drug and Possession of LSD.
Frederick Michelsen is charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of THC with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Xanax, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Dronabinol Liquid, and Possession of LSD, Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute, Obstruction of an Officer, and Escape.
Twardokus was transported to the Cherokee Adult Detention Center and then later transported to the Cobb County Jail on outstanding warrants in that county. No word on his charges.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.